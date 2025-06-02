Somalia: Somali Opposition Sets Conditions for Attending President Hassan Sheikh's National Dialogue

Mogadishu, Somalia, June 2 — Somalia's opposition alliance, the Forum for National Salvation, has welcomed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's call for a national dialogue but said it will only participate if key conditions are met.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Forum said it views the proposed consultative conference, scheduled for June 15, 2025, as an important opportunity to address the country's deepening political, security, and economic crises. However, it insisted the dialogue must meet specific criteria to ensure meaningful outcomes.

"The Forum for National Salvation welcomes the national dialogue announced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," the statement read, "but emphasizes that its success depends on the fulfillment of fundamental prerequisites."

Among the conditions outlined by the opposition are that the dialogue must:

Be inclusive and structured as a genuine negotiation aimed at resolving key national disputes -- particularly those surrounding constitutional review, and the electoral frameworks at both federal and state levels;

Include all stakeholders, including federal member states and opposition political actors;

Have a clearly defined agenda and agreed-upon discussion points in advance.

The Forum stressed its commitment to saving the nation from its current state of uncertainty and fragmentation, stating: "The Forum for National Salvation stands for the rescue of Somalia's people, statehood, and future, and is ready to engage in sincere dialogue that leads to national unity and political stability."

President Mohamud's initiative is seen as an attempt to de-escalate political tensions and build consensus around Somalia's fragile governance structures. However, analysts note that without broader political buy-in, the conference could deepen existing divisions.