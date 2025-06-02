Zimbabwe: Civic Society Organisations Slam Bid to Extend Mnangagwa's Term

Civic Society Organizations under the banner of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition have denounced what it calls "a blatant power grab" by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF accusing the ruling party of plotting to illegally extend the president's term beyond constitutional limits.

In a statement issued Friday, the Coalition revealed the existence of a ZANU-PF legal committee document that outlines proposals to implement the 2030 agenda without holding a referendum -- a constitutional requirement for presidential term extensions.

"The three proposals outlined within this document are not only undemocratic but represent a direct affront to the principles of fair governance," the Coalition said.

According to the statement, Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi is said to have submitted a memorandum to Cabinet recommending constitutional amendments that would extend the terms of the president, MPs and councillors, effectively shifting the 2028 elections to 2030.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda is reportedly tasked with assessing the legal viability of bypassing a referendum.

"Additionally, we note that the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, was also assigned the task of providing a legal opinion on the viability of achieving the 2030 agenda without resorting to a referendum, a process critical to ensuring democratic legitimacy," said the Coalition

The CSOs allege, the scheme is being driven in collaboration with "a section of compromised opposition legislators led by Sengezo Tshabangu,"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This amendment, to be pushed through by the ZANU PF caucus and in connivance with a section of compromised opposition legislators led by Sengezo Tshabangu, seeks to postpone upcoming elections, shifting the timeline from 2028 to 2030, thereby undermining the democratic process. This self-serving agenda reflects a total disregard for the will of the people of Zimbabwe as reflected in the 2013 constitution that was unanimously voted for by the people of Zimbabwe.

"The Coalition will mobilize grassroots communities to resist the illegal extension of President Mnangagwa's stay in office, which symbolizes consolidation of authoritarianism and erosion of democracy," read the statement

The CSOs called for mass resistance through legal action, parliamentary engagement, and community mobilization, urging Zimbabweans across the political divide to reject the proposed amendments.