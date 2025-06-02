Zimbabwe: Man Runs Over Drinking Friend Three Times in Brutal Bike Attack

A beer binge turned sour after a 34-year-old man reportedly intentionally ran over a patron with his motorbike three times following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter.

Ashley Phiri from Eastview Harare appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Friday charged with attempted murder.

He was released on US$150 bail and the matter was remanded to 26 June.

The complainant, in this case, is George Kanokanga, 43.

On 4 May 2025, at around 2100 hours, Phiri and Kanokanga were at Big Shop, Chibururu shops, Eastview phase 3, and were drinking beer.

The two had a misunderstanding, and Phiri slapped Kanokanga, and the latter tried to retaliate.

However, Phiri rushed to his motorcycle and switched it on and ran over Kanokanga, and he fell down.

He reportedly made a u-turn and ran over Kanokanga the second time as he was trying to stand up.

He made another u-turn the third time and stopped his motorcycle near Kanokanga with his exhaust burning him on his elbow and stomach.

Kanokanga suffered some bruises on the face and some burns on the left elbow and stomach.