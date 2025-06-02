Nigeria: Mokwa - a Wake-Up Call for Climate Change Action in Northern Nigeria

Last week, the vibrant market town of Mokwa in Niger State was hit by a disaster. When the rains came to Mokwa, they did not knock. They did not wait. They surged in the late hours of the night, flooding homes, sweeping away farms, and swallowing roads. In a matter of hours, more than 175 lives were lost, over 3,000 people were displaced, and the landscape of that once-quiet town was changed, perhaps forever. The water has since receded, but the devastation remains--raw, visible, and largely unaddressed.

The flooding was not just an unfortunate weather event. It was a clear warning, one we've seen before but continue to ignore. A warning that climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is here, and it is deadly.

What happened in Mokwa is a direct reflection of what happens when we treat sustainable development as theory, not practice. It shows us what it means to neglect basic infrastructure, fail at emergency planning, and ignore rural communities until tragedy strikes.

Mokwa is not just another flood story. It is a story of systemic failure and institutional silence. It is also a loud reminder that the SDGs we often quote in boardrooms and policy briefs are not abstract ideals. They are supposed to be lifelines for communities like Mokwa. And right now, those lifelines are missing.

Take Goal 13: Climate Action isn't about issuing press releases at international conferences. It is about putting tools in the hands of local governments to prepare for real climate events. Nigeria is no stranger to changing climate patterns, desertification in the far north, rising sea levels in the south, and now, unpredictable rainstorms that wreak havoc. But while the climate is shifting, our systems have not.

The truth is, Northern Nigeria is becoming increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. While the region has long dealt with droughts and desertification, it is now contending with intense flooding, yet it continues to receive the least attention when it comes to climate adaptation funding, infrastructure investment, or strategic planning.

Then there's Goal 9: Infrastructure doesn't mean fancy projects in big cities. It means bridges that hold. Roads that drain. Culverts that aren't clogged. What Mokwa lost was not just lives. It lost the arteries that keep any community alive: roads, bridges, and access to schools and markets.

The roads that collapsed weren't necessarily poorly built; they were never designed with climate resilience in mind. When infrastructure in flood-prone areas is built without forecasting future weather extremes, disasters like this aren't just likely, they're inevitable.

Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities applies to villages too. Not just Abuja or Lagos. People in rural towns deserve proper shelter, planning, and access to emergency services. But in rural Arewa communities, where poverty is generational and planning is minimal, the idea of sustainability feels like a foreign luxury.

We must also talk about Goal 1: No Poverty, which is exposed every time disaster strikes because it is the poor who bear the brunt of every disaster. The rich don't live in flood zones. The rich don't wait for NEMA or state emergency services. In communities like Mokwa, where farming is life, flooding means losing a harvest, a home, and often a future, all in one blow.

The truth is, climate change is not hitting everyone equally. Northern Nigeria contributes little to global emissions. But it is bearing some of the harshest consequences. This is a quiet kind of injustice. And in places like Mokwa, it has become deadly.

What we saw in Mokwa isn't new. It has happened before. In 2024, several northern states have suffered severe flooding. In September, Borno saw the collapse of the Alau Dam, leading to 30 deaths and the displacement of over a million people. That same month, Bauchi lost 24 lives, with over 122,000 displaced.

Also in September, Gombe and Yobe experienced the destruction of thousands of homes and farmlands. In July, Sokoto floods displaced 1,664 people across four communities. Zamfara recorded around 2,000 homeless households in August, while Katsina and Benue, also in August, reported casualties, injuries, and damage across hundreds of households. These recurring floods highlight the urgent need for forward-looking climate resilience across Northern Nigeria. And it will keep happening unless we act. If we continue treating these floods like isolated events, more lives will be lost.

What is most painful is that this could have been prevented or at least better managed. We have meteorological data. We have flood maps. We have climate reports. But what we don't have is strong political will.

To be fair, the current Minister of Environment, Mal. Balarabe Abbas, has shown a rare and commendable commitment to preparing Nigeria for the realities of climate change, not just reacting after disaster strikes, a posture we've sorely needed for years. Climate resilience in Nigeria still feels like a conversation reserved for Lagos, Abuja, and development conferences.

However, there is a path forward, and the solutions are not complicated. Nigeria needs to rethink its entire climate adaptation strategy. Flood zoning laws must be enforced. Local governments must be empowered to respond quickly and plan proactively.

Infrastructure must be built to survive the world we now live in, not the one we wish we had. Donors and development partners must stop clustering all their climate projects on urban-centered programming and focus more on where the impact will be greatest--rural and climate-exposed areas. And finally, the federal and state governments must invest in the future by investing in early warning systems, community sensitisation, and emergency response mechanisms that actually work.

When we talk about the SDGs, we often speak in numbers and targets. Behind every statistic in Mokwa is a human life. Children who will never return to school. Farmers who will never recover from the losses. Families who will never again live in the homes they built with their bare hands.

Let this not be just another sad headline we scroll past. Let it be a turning point. A moment where we admit that development is not about the best speeches but about the smallest villages. The ones no one checks on until tragedy calls.

Because, if we don't learn from Mokwa, we are only waiting for the next flood, and the next grave.