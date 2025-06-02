Kenya: Hech Beauty Nutrition Debuts in Kenya, Ushering in a New Skincare Category

On Friday afternoon, May 23, 2025, Nairobi's beauty and wellness community gathered at Sarit to celebrate the official launch of HECH Beauty Nutrition, Germany's leading ingestible beauty brand, now available in Kenya. The event, hosted at the Lintons Beauty World, Sarit Center, marked a major milestone--the introduction of the Beauty Nutrition category to the local market, which involves using nutritional supplements to enhance beauty from within.

Guests were welcomed into an elegant setting complete with a photo wall filled with flowers, a stylish mocktail bar, and interactive beauty stations inside the store which were absolutely popular with the guests, that brought the HECH philosophy to life. Industry experts and VIPs had the chance to try the products firsthand, engage in one-on-one interviews, and explore the growing synergy between wellness and beauty.

HECH, with over 50 years of scientific expertise, is redefining the way we think about beauty--from the inside out. Their premium range of nutritional supplements targets skin, hair, nails, and overall appearance, blending innovation with luxury. The product portfolio available in Nairobi at Lintons includes key offerings from HECH's Beauty, Healthy Aging, Longevity, Skin Health, and Active Lifestyle collections. Notably, the range features Caviar Collagen Ruby Elixier, Cherry Blossom Marine Collagen, and Caviar Collagen Capsules.

The highlight of the afternoon was the ribbon-cutting ceremony led by HECH CEO Rolf Heidrich, alongside Lintons executives, Co-founder, Executive Director DR Joyce Gikunda, and Mr. Denis Gikunda, Managing Director, Lintons Beauty, officially unveiling the redesigned store featuring an exclusive HECH section.

This marks the dawn of a new way of thinking about self-care. This launch is particularly relevant to individuals who see their body as a luxury and are proactively investing in their health, appearance, and longevity. Beauty nutrition bridges the gap between skincare and wellness, inviting us to go deeper, nourish better, and glow from within.

As Kenya embraces this modern beauty philosophy, HECH leads the way--bringing premium, science-backed supplements that are as elegant as they are effective. In a world where outer radiance begins with inner care, beauty from within is no longer a luxury--it's the new essential.