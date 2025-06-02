Kenya, France Deepen Energy Cooperation With Sh12bn Grid Project

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) hosted Thani Mohamed Soilihi, the French Minister Delegate for Francophonie and International Partnerships, for a site visit to the National System Control Centre (NSCC) project in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The visit reaffirms Kenya's strategic energy partnership with France, which has committed €82.7 million (Sh12 billion) to the NSCC through concessional loans from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French Treasury. The project is being implemented by a consortium of GE Vernova and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

"France is committed to supporting critical infrastructure that enhances sustainability, energy reliability, and economic growth. This project is a strong testament to the enduring partnership between Kenya and France," said H.E. Arnaud Suquet, French Ambassador to Kenya.

The NSCC, part of the broader €94 million AFD RETNET programme, will deliver a state-of-the-art grid management system designed to enhance real-time electricity supervision, and improve renewable energy integration, amobg others.

The main control centre will be located at Embakasi substation, with a backup Emergency Control Centre at Suswa, both outfitted with advanced SCADA/EMS and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems.

"This initiative demonstrates the Government's commitment to building a modern and intelligent power system," said Dr. (Eng.) John Mativo, KETRACO Managing Director.

EU Support for Regional Grid Integration

Also in attendance was H.E. Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya, who highlighted the EU's broader commitment to cross-border energy connectivity through the Global Gateway strategy, aimed at mobilizing up to €300 billion in public and private investments by 2027.

"Together with the NSCC and the recently launched Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector, we are investing in infrastructure that enables cross-border energy trade and expands transmission capacity across East and Southern Africa," she said.

The NSCC is scheduled for completion by February 6, 2028, and will elevate KETRACO's role as Transmission System Operator, aligning Kenya's grid with national policies and regional market readiness under the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP).