Somalia to Conduct Consultative Forum to Enhance Peace, Advance Reforms in Country

Addis Ababa, — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced on Sunday that a consultative forum bringing together political and civil society leaders will be held in the capital, Mogadishu, on June 15 to help strengthen peace and advance reforms in the country.

Mohamud said the forum will convene politicians, government officials and community leaders to build consensus on key state-building priorities, including national security, democratization and electoral processes, completion of the constitution, national unity and political reconciliation.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the forum will offer Somali political stakeholders and civil society representatives an opportunity to chart a path forward on critical issues such as institutional governance and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The initiative follows weeks of consultations led by the president with former national leaders, federal member state authorities, political parties and civil society actors, according to Xinhua.

The Presidency said that the forum aims to find practical solutions to the country's pressing challenges and pave the way toward sustainable peace and development.

This development comes after the president launched his new Justice and Solidarity Party on May 13 during a meeting with opposition leaders, as the country prepares for a shift in its electoral system.

Political analysts said Somalia is preparing for an election in 2026, and that the formation of political parties and broad consensus-building around key priorities are essential steps toward that goal.