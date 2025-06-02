Somalia: Galmudug President Launches Voter Registration Drive for One-Person, One-Vote Elections

Dhuusamareeb - In a significant step toward democratic governance, the President of Galmudug State, Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor), officially launched the voter registration campaign in Dhuusamareeb last night, marking the beginning of preparations for universal suffrage elections in the region.

The launch ceremony, held in the administrative capital of Galmudug, was attended by high-ranking state officials, members of the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC), boundary commission representatives, and local community members.

President Qoor-Qoor delivered a call to action, urging every eligible citizen in Galmudug to register to vote, emphasizing that participation is a national duty and key to shaping the future leadership of the region.

This registration campaign is a critical milestone in Somalia's journey toward democratic transition, particularly as the country aims to move away from indirect clan-based elections to universal suffrage. The success of Galmudug's campaign is expected to set a precedent for other Federal Member States.

President Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-Qoor) - spearheaded the launch and addressed the public.

Minister of Interior of Galmudug, Abdi Mohamed Jama, called on citizens to take full advantage of this opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

Representatives from the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) and Boundary and Federalization Commission were present to provide oversight and technical support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The official launch took place on the evening of June 1, 2025, in Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug, with registration activities expected to begin in phases across the region's districts.

The voter registration campaign is part of a broader electoral framework led by the Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with state governments and electoral bodies. Mobile registration teams will be deployed throughout Galmudug to ensure widespread access to registration services.

As registration progresses, voter education campaigns will be rolled out to raise awareness of the voting process, rights of citizens, and the importance of peaceful participation. Officials emphasized the need for security, transparency, and inclusivity, especially in remote or previously contested areas.

This initiative comes amid nationwide efforts to implement one-person, one-vote elections by 2026--a landmark goal for Somalia's fragile democratic process. Galmudug is among the first Federal Member States to take tangible steps in that direction, signaling a strong commitment to democratic reforms.

Quote from President Qoor-Qoor: