Mauritius Commemorates World Foster Day for the First Time

Mauritius has, for the first time, joined the global commemoration of World Foster Day, observed on 31 May annually.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare organised an open day on Saturday 31 May 2025 at the City Council of Port Louis. The goals were to raise public awareness about foster care, and encourage more families to open their homes and hearts to children in need.

As part of the event, a forum-debate was held in the City Hall, featuring the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie; the Junior Minister at the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Ms Anishta Babooram; Officers from the Ministry, foster parents, foster children, and various stakeholders.

On that occasion, the Foster Care Programme was officially relaunched in which 88 families are currently participating.

In a statement, Minister Navarre-Marie was adamant that every child deserves to grow up in a family setting. "If a child cannot remain with his or her biological family, then the child should be placed with a nurturing alternative family, that is a loving foster family that can offer affection, care, structure, and support needed to thrive," she affirmed.

As for the Junior Minister, she stated that the Foster Care Programme is not simply about relocating children from shelters to any household. She underlined the necessity to redefine the concept of family in the context of the Foster Care Programme and to clearly outline the environment and values a foster family should provide.

World Foster Day was officially established in 2012 by the International Foster Care Organisation, a global network that advocates for foster children and foster families, with the overall objective of sensitising the public about foster care and celebrating families in the fostering process.