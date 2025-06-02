Uganda: Kampala Crème Casts Net On Old and New Relationships As Show Returns for Third Season

MultiChoice Uganda, on Sunday, debuted the third season of its highly acclaimed reality TV show, Kampala Crème.

The show returned for a continuing third season to screens filling its usual 8pm timeslot on Pearl Magic Prime.

With new faces taking center-stage in the show's return, tensions and excitement rose as the newcomers blended into the already dynamic mix of the established cast.

Leading the charge was Umrah Murungi, a female entrepreneur and lifestyle and beauty content creator with a sizable social media following.

She was joined by Prima Nassozi alias Prima Kardashi, an entrepreneur whose personal life has previously captured the attention of tabloids, and Sheena Holm, also an outspoken entrepreneur known for her bold take on life.

They joined returning cast members Deborah Cleave alias Mami Deb and Zahara Toto who have since the first two seasons, and whose reactions to the new additions are bound to spark drama and intrigue.

Speaking about the return of the show, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized the company's commitment to being Uganda's number one storyteller.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of one of our viewer's most-highly anticipated reality TV show, Kampala Crème. This show is proof of what local content can become when created with love and dedication. This is the kind of quality we aim to bring into the living rooms of our viewers. As Uganda's most-loved storyteller, shows like Kampala Crème provide opportunities for Ugandans to produce compelling content, showcase the immense potential of our film industry, and reinforce why we remain deeply invested in its growth," Jamugisa said.

Commenting on the show's return, producer Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa thanked Ugandans for the love and support that they have shown since the show's debut in early 2024.

She promised a groundbreaking continuing season that will raise the bar for local reality television.

"I want to sincerely thank Ugandans, the viewers and Mnet for believing in our vision from the very beginning and for the overwhelming love and support they have shown the show since it began airing on Pearl Magic Prime," Ndugwa remarked.

"I assure you that the show will keep you on the edge of your seat. The new characters we've introduced bring depth, range, and complexity. While they may be public figures, they come with untold stories that will surprise you."

Kampala Crème is a show built around the glitzy and glamorous lives of affluent, youthful, sassy, and outgoing Ugandans, while also shedding light on aspects of their lives that are often the subject of public interest, yet relatable to the everyday Ugandan.

Kampala Crème was first introduced to Ugandan screens in 2024 and has since become a staple in local entertainment, a move that aligns with MultiChoice's continuous commitment to offer viewers a diverse array of local programming, ensuring that it keeps them on the on tenterhooks.