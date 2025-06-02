Nigeria: Strike - Judiciary Workers Lock Out Federal High Court Judges, Lawyers, Litigants

2 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal High Court (FHC) Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), on Monday, locked out judges, lawyers, staff and litigants from accessing the court following the indefinite strike declared by its national body.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the FHC headquarters located along Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja revealed that all the entrance gates into the high-rise building were under lock.

Judges, staff, lawyers, litigants and members of the public were denied access as business activities in and around the court were paralysed.

NAN reports that JUSUN national body had, on May 30, in a circular by its acting national secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, asked all its chapters' chairmen to, effective from midnight Sunday, June 1, direct all their members to stay at home.

It said that, "This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was conciliating on our matter.

"We believe that, as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

"Our demands are for the government to pay us 5 months wage awards, implement the 70.000% National Minimum Wage, and provide the 25/35 per cent salary increase. Solidarity forever."

Efforts to have a chat with some of the executive members of the union were unsuccessful, as they were said to be in a meeting.

Although there were reports that some chapters of the union had backed out from the industrial action, as of 9:48am, the Federal High Court gates were still under lock and key. (NAN)

