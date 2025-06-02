Kenya: Medical Supplies Firm Rolls Out 98 CT Scans, 400 Theatres and Labs in Kenyan Counties

Nairobi — Sunview Medipro International has officially launched Phase 1 of a large-scale installation of advanced medical equipment across public health facilities at the national, county, and sub-county levels in Kenya.

This transformative project, implemented under the National Equipment Service Program (NESP) by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the Council of Governors (CoG), will see the deployment of an initial 98 Diagnostic Imaging CT Scan Machines (2 per county), 2 Diagnostic Imaging Mammogram Machines, 400 Operating Theatres, and 400 Laboratories across the country.

Structured under a Fee-for-Service (FFS) model, the initiative is designed to modernize healthcare infrastructure while strengthening early diagnosis and treatment of prevalent conditions in public facilities.

The rollout represents a critical milestone in Kenya's commitment to decentralized access to specialized medical services and the broader goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"Our integrated approach ensures that healthcare providers receive seamless support throughout the entire process," said Mr. Sirat Amin, CEO of Sunview Medipro, during the flag-off ceremony at the company's Nairobi headquarters.

He emphasized that the program is not just about equipment delivery, but also includes installation, setup, comprehensive training, maintenance, spare parts, consumables, and continuous consultation to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality healthcare delivery.

Installations are already underway at the jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, King Fahd Lamu County Referral Hospital, Kerugoya County Referral Hospital and the Wajir County Referral Hospital.

According to James Kamau, Principal Supply Chain Officer at the Council of Governors, the first phase will prioritize Level 5 and key referral hospitals.

"With the FFS model in place, public health facilities can now deliver high-end medical services without heavy capital costs," Kamau said.

"This will save counties millions in maintenance costs, which can be reallocated to hire more health workers and procure essential medical supplies."

The upgraded facilities are also expected to enable reverse referrals, where patients who would typically seek services at national referral or private hospitals can now access comparable care locally.

This shift will support one-stop, quality, and free public healthcare services at the county level, aligning with the goals of the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

To ensure the public can fully benefit from these improved services, county governments are urged to fast-track registration with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga praised the initiative stating that it will ensure that no expectant mother or sick patient is denied care due to inability to pay.

"Equipping our health facilities with the right tools is a cornerstone of effective care. This is how we build a responsive, resilient health system," he stated.

Sunview Medipro has partnered with globally recognized manufacturers, including GE, Fuji, and United Imaging, to deliver high-end equipment.