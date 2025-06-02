Somalia and U.S. Confirm Joint Airstrikes Targeting ISIS in Puntland

The Federal Government of Somalia, in close coordination with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), has confirmed two targeted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia militants in the Puntland region. The joint operations mark a significant escalation in the ongoing efforts to dismantle extremist networks threatening national and regional stability.

The strikes specifically targeted ISIS-Somalia, a militant faction considered a major security threat in the Horn of Africa. Though less visible than Al-Shabaab, ISIS-Somalia has maintained a stronghold in mountainous regions of Puntland, particularly in Bari, where they have carried out recruitment, training, and attacks against security forces and civilians.

The first airstrike was carried out on May 31, 2025, approximately 75 kilometres south of Bosaso, the capital of Bari region.

The second strike occurred on June 1, 2025, targeting a site 72 kilometres south of Bosaso.

Both locations lie in remote, rugged terrain known for being difficult to access by ground forces, making aerial precision strikes a key tactical option.

In an official joint statement, Somali authorities and AFRICOM emphasized that the airstrikes were "part of coordinated efforts to degrade ISIS-Somalia's capability to plan and execute terrorist attacks." The operations aimed to disrupt command structures, eliminate operatives, and deter future attacks that could affect Somali civilians, government forces, and international allies.AFRICOM highlighted the strategic necessity of these strikes, stating that ISIS-Somalia poses a "direct threat to American interests abroad, regional stability, and Somali sovereignty."

This development comes amid a renewed Somali-American counterterrorism partnership, with the Somali government intensifying military pressure on both Al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked cells in the north and central regions. Over the past year, joint Somali-U.S. operations have increased in frequency, particularly in Puntland, where ISIS militants have resisted attempts at demobilization and reintegration.

Since 2015, ISIS-Somalia has been active in remote hideouts of Golis Mountains, launching sporadic ambushes and maintaining illicit funding networks. While the group is smaller than Al-Shabaab, its regional ambitions and global affiliations have drawn increased scrutiny from U.S. intelligence.

The Somali government extended public gratitude to AFRICOM, reiterating its commitment to eliminating Khawarij elements (a term used for extremist groups) and restoring full security control across Somalia. The statement also thanked the Somali people and international partners for their enduring support in the country's state-building and stabilization journey.

AFRICOM reaffirmed its stance that it will continue to assist Somali forces in neutralizing extremist threats, stating that such actions are conducted in coordination with Somali leadership and in strict compliance with international humanitarian law.

Military analysts expect more targeted airstrikes in the coming months as part of Somalia's broader stabilization campaign in Puntland and Galmudug. Meanwhile, observers caution that counterterrorism efforts must be paired with governance and development to secure long-term peace in areas previously held by extremists.

In the short term, ISIS-Somalia is likely to attempt retaliatory operations or propaganda campaigns, but their operational capacity has been significantly degraded, according to defense sources.