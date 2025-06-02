Namibia: Wanderers and Kudus to Battle for the Crown

FNB Wanderers and FNB Kudus will battle it out for the 2025 Rugby Premier League title after winning two tough semifinal enounters on Saturday.

Wanderers ground out a 39-14 win against arch-rivals Trustco United, while Kudus had to withstand a strong forward onslaught to beat FNB Grootfontein 42-37.

The results underlined their Premier League form as Wanderers remained unbeaten to top the log, while Kudus lost just two matches to finish second.

It's the first time that Kudus have reached the final, after being knocked out in the semis over the past two years, and their captain PJ Walters was ecstatic after the win.

"This is history in the making - it's the first time that Kudus have reached the final and I have to say it's an awesome feeling.

"Grootfontein really came at us and they made it a tough battle at the park today, but I just want to say kudos to the boys for coming out and giving their all just to pull it throught to the last game," he added.

"I have to say a very big thank you to the Kudus community from Walvis Bay. They support us in numbers and I have to say it's an honour to play for the Blue Team, So I just want to say thank you to each and every fan out there for supporting us today," Walters said.

In the first semifinal, Grootfontein won the forward battle, but their goalkicking was poor as they squandered eight points through missed conversions.

Grootfontein took an early lead when lock Myles Mudabeti charged over from a maul, but Kudus went ahead with Zwandre Viviers barging over and Michael Koopman converting to take a 7-5 lead.

Mudabeti scored his second try from a forward maul, but Kudus pulled 17-10 ahead when Aston Mukwilongo snapped up a loose ball to touch down.

Grootfontein were right back when Pieter Daniel Kok rounded off a forward maul, but a rampaging solo try by Ja-Tamson van der Berg converted by Koopman gave Kudus a 24-15 lead at half time.

The sides exchanged tries through Grootfontein captain Wicus Jacobs and Kudus flanker Franco Vries, but Grootfontein edged into a 34-32 lead after getting two penalty tries due to pressure on Kudus' tryline.

A Koopman penalty and Mukwilongo's second try, however, put Kudus clear at 42-34 before Rudi Pretorius added a late penalty for Grootfontein.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the second semi, United provided a stern test but Wanderers forward power and incisive backline attacks gave them a comfortable win in the end.

Wanderers flyhalf Danco Burger barged over for an early try and when eighthman Adriaan Booysen touched down they went 12-0 ahead.

JD Nel opened United's account with a converted try, before the sides exchanged tries through Jurgen Meyer and Johan Brockmann as Wanderers went into halftime leading 19-14.

United tried hard to get back into the game but Wanderers steadily pulled away with further tries by JP Campbell and Edward Drotsky to win by 15 points.

Wanderers coach Darryl de la Harpe said they were not as clinical as they could have been.

"I think we gave a good performance, especially in first half, we had good physicality, but we also left a lot of tries out there, we weren't as clinical as we wanted to be.

"But, you know, playing not so well and still winning by that margin says a lot about the team, I think they showed a lot of character. We'll take the win and now we prepare for Kudus in the final," he said.

De la Harpe said he was proud of how their young players came through.

"We tested our depth and I'm just very proud of these young boys, like JP Campbell, coming through from the u20s and just being exceptional and slotting in very well. And then under the leadership of Skroef (Ruan Ludick) and Jacques Theron, I can only be happy.

"Joe Losper is another yongster that's putting up his hand and hopefully he'll get a shot at higher honours in the near future," he added.