Namibia: Govt Reduces Export Levy On Animal Skins and Hides

The Ministry of Finance has reduced the export levy on raw skins and hides from 60% to 15%.

The levy on pickled skins have been reduced from 15% to 10%.

Ministry spokesperson Wilson Shikoto says the decision is part of strategic policy reforms to strengthen the livestock sector and enhance domestic industrialisation.

"The ministry aims to improve the competitiveness of Namibian livestock products in regional and international markets, enhance market access, and generate employment opportunities in rural and urban areas," he says.

Shikoto says this move will ensure skins and hides for local value addition, while also allowing producers to export surplus production.

"This revision is intended to improve market flexibility, support revenue generation for producers, and increase the global competitiveness of Namibia's livestock products," he says.