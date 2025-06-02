Ethiopia: Cargo Trucks Resume Entry Into Tigray, Following Federal Suspension Over Claims Goods Were 'Smuggled Outside Region'

Addis Abeba- Cargo trucks carrying goods into the Tigray region have resumed travel after federal authorities had previously "prohibited the vehicles from entering" the region, citing claims that goods were "being smuggled outside of the region's borders" and "sold illegally through contraband," according to a statement from the Tigray Interim Administration.

The announcement followed a discussion between Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, head of the Tigray Interim Administration, and Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael of the Federal Police Commission. The President's Office stated that the trucks--previously blocked from traveling through the Afar and Amhara regions--were halted based on federal claims that items were "leaving the region through illegal trade routes" and "being distributed unlawfully."

The statement added that both parties "agreed to establish a joint committee" to verify the claims. It said the committee would "investigate whether the information is accurate" and that "a corrective and control system" would be implemented based on the outcome.

"An agreement has been reached," the President's Office said, "that this should become a joint work of both parties," and that "actions will be taken" based on the findings of the joint body.

The statement also indicated that the trucks blocked mid-route would be "immediately released" and emphasized that "such disruptions will not happen again" under the new understanding.

Prior to the resumption of transport, the Tigray Trade and Documentation Agency had sent a letter to Kassahun Gofe, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, requesting clarification regarding the reported blockage. In the letter, the agency said it had "learned from various sources" that trucks transporting goods to Tigray via the Afar route had been prohibited from proceeding past the Serdo checkpoint since 26 May 2025.

It urged the Ministry to explain "why they were prohibited" and called on federal authorities to "take appropriate measures" to address the issue.

Opposition political parties in Tigray have also criticized the obstruction, holding the federal government responsible for the halt of commercial freight to the region.

In a joint statement, the Tigray Independence Party (TIP), National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona), and Arena Tigray for Democracy and Sovereignty (Arena) said they "strongly condemn the obstruction of trucks carrying consumables to Tigray through the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia."

They argued that "whether this action was taken directly by federal forces or tolerated under their watch, the federal government bears full responsibility--if not for orchestrating it, then for failing to prevent it or even condemn it."

The parties said the incident "evokes painful memories of the genocidal blockade imposed during the war" and warned that it "raises serious concern about a return to irresponsible actions against the people of Tigray."

They added that "Tigray became a victim of genocide largely because the federal government failed to distinguish between the people and the TPLF," and argued that "the current obstruction of vital supplies is yet another alarming sign of that same failure."

"This approach of punishing the entire population for a political party's actions is totally unacceptable," the statement read, describing it as "unjust, dangerous, and fuels conditions that embolden those seeking to exploit the crisis."