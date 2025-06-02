Liberia: High-Level All-Party Indian Delegation Arrives

As part of the Government of India's diplomatic outreach to the international community, an All-Party delegation from India has arrived in Liberia on a two-day official visit. The high-level team comprises serving Members of Parliament, senior political figures and former diplomats. The visit is part of India's global outreach to underscore its message of "Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism," the embassy has said.

The delegation was received on their arrival in Monrovia on Saturday, May 31, by Mr. Manoj Bihari Verma, Ambassador of India to Liberia; Hon. Sekou S. Kanneh, Representative from District #2, Montserrado County and Chairman of the Executive Committee; and Hon. Prince A Toles, Representative, Distt#8, Montserrado, of the House of Representatives, and members of the Indian community in Liberia.

The warm reception and high-level presence reflected Liberia's strong solidarity with India - particularly in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, India.

Members of the team are expected to meet with top Liberian government officials, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and the leadership of both houses of the legislature.

While in the country, the delegation, which will be here for three days (May 31-June 2, 2025) will share with Liberian officials and other national stakeholders the stance of the Indian government on the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and Operation Sindoor and the subsequent developments.

On Sunday, June 1, the delegation paid respects at the grave of former President William V.S. Tubman, known as the 'Father of Modern Liberia', at the National Museum of Liberia with solemn floral tributes. The visit to the National Museum, described by the head of the delegation as a symbol of resilience and Liberia's rich heritage, reflected India's solidarity with the Liberian people and its commitment to global peace and security.

The delegation later engaged with members of the Indian community in Liberia. Discussions centered around India's determination to combat terrorism in all its forms, with acknowledgment of the international support received. The delegation also commended the Diaspora for its role in strengthening India's relations with Liberia.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy near Monrovia late Saturday evening noted that the delegation is primarily here as part of the Government of India's continued efforts to provide insight and clarity on Operation Sindoor and in line with India's principled and resolute stance against terrorism.

The 2025 Pahalgam attack was a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir where 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists, lost their lives due to a terrorist attack by armed militants on April 22, 2025. Additionally, a Christian tourist and a local Muslim were also among the casualties. In response to this attack, Operation Sindoor, a precise military operation on May 7, 2025, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The objective of this operation was to disrupt networks associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, the groups believed to be behind the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

The delegation is here to convey India's strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Members of the delegation are Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Head of Delegation), Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (Lower House), Shiv Sena, Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Mr. ET Mohammed Basheer, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Mr. Atul Garg, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Upper House), Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Others are, Mr. Manan Kumar Mishra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Mr. S. S. Ahluwalia, Former Member of Parliament and Former Minister of State, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, Former Ambassador to Japan and Mexico, Former Consul General of India in Shanghai and Sydney.