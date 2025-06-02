Liberia: Bomi College Launches Accredited Midwifery Program

A wave of jubilation swept through Tubmanburg, Bomi County, on Friday, May 30, as the Bomi County Community College (BCCC) celebrated the official accreditation of its Midwifery Program -- a landmark achievement expected to significantly boost maternal and child healthcare across Western Liberia.

The celebration began with a colorful parade through the main streets of Tubmanburg and was attended by faculty members, students, government officials, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

The event marked the official recognition by the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM), authorizing BCCC to begin training certified midwives to serve the tri-county region of Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount.

Speaking during the ceremony, BCCC President Dr. Zobong Norman described the accreditation as a historic milestone--not only for the college, but for the entire Western region of Liberia.

"Today is a great day not just for Bomi, but for all of Western Liberia," Dr. Norman declared. "With this accreditation, BCCC is officially empowered to operate as a midwifery education center from May 13, 2025, to May 12, 2028. Together with the Ministry of Health, we are paving the way for safer births and healthier communities."

According to Dr. Norman, the new program is positioned to serve as a Midwifery Hub for students from Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and parts of Montserrado County, helping bridge the acute gap in skilled birth attendants in the region.

Liberia remains one of the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with 820 deaths per 100,000 live births--far above the global average of 70. In Western Liberia alone, data reveals only 68 certified and 21 registered midwives serve a population of over 408,000 people.

"Our goal is to reduce maternal and infant mortality in Western Liberia by at least 30% by 2027," Dr. Norman announced. "This program will be instrumental in transforming healthcare outcomes in the region."

In Gbarpolu County, fewer than 50% of births are attended by trained medical personnel, contributing to avoidable maternal and neonatal deaths. Dr. Norman emphasized that producing a steady pipeline of qualified midwives is essential for reversing this trend.

The Midwifery Program will admit its first class of 45 students--15 from each of the three counties--in September 2025. The curriculum will emphasize clinical competence, ethical practice, community service, and leadership in maternal health.

"This program is not just about education--it is about saving lives," Dr. Norman said.

The program will be delivered by a qualified faculty team and will uphold core values including integrity, excellence, professionalism, equity, and teamwork.

Founded in August 2005 as Liberia's first community-based college, Bomi County Community College was accredited by the National Commission on Higher Education in 2009 and legislatively enacted in 2012. The College's nursing program was first accredited in 2013, and Dr. Norman has been actively pushing to expand and elevate its healthcare education programs.

The newly accredited Midwifery Program received an A+ rating on the LBNM scale board test, validating BCCC's readiness and capacity to deliver high-quality health education.

Dr. Norman praised the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for its ongoing support, particularly for ensuring regular supplies of essential medicines, which are now provided free of charge to patients at the College's health facilities.

The accreditation ceremony served as a unifying moment for stakeholders from across Western Liberia, who pledged to collaborate in addressing the region's persistent healthcare challenges.

"We are committed to making BCCC a premier midwifery training center in Liberia--one that produces skilled, compassionate professionals ready to meet national and international health standards," Dr. Norman concluded.

With the launch of the Midwifery Program, Bomi County Community College is not only expanding its academic offerings but also reinforcing its mission of community development and public service through healthcare transformation.