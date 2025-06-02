Liberia: UMC Seeks Justice After Ganta Methodist Hospital Attacks

The Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC) has strongly denounced the recent assaults on the Ganta United Methodist Hospital and its administration building by members of the breakaway group known as the Global Methodist Church in Nimba County.

The LAC/UMC is advocating for prompt and fair justice for those accountable for these actions.

The Ganta United Methodist Hospital, a venerable faith-based medical institution in Liberia, has been a pillar of healthcare services for the people of Nimba County and neighboring areas.

The attacks on this facility not only target the United Methodist Church but also challenge the core values of compassion, professionalism, and peace. In a statement signed by Bishop Samuel J. Quire, Jr., Resident Bishop of the UMC's Liberia Annual Conference, the church expressed deep concern over the reported violence, threats against staff, and property damage during the incidents.

"We are deeply troubled by the violence, threats to staff, and destruction of property that reportedly took place during the incident," Bishop Quire said. "These actions jeopardize the lives of patients, health workers, and the United Methodists, and they undermine national efforts toward healing and development."

These actions not only endanger the lives of patients, healthcare workers, and United Methodists but also impede national progress towards healing and advancement.

The Liberia Annual Conference has issued calls for: - The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and relevant security agencies, to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice equitably.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The church called on community leaders and residents to reject violence and promote harmonious coexistence, and called on all United Methodists to remain composed, prayerful, and united in the shared pursuit of peace, justice, and recovery.

Despite challenges, the church renews its commitment to serving the people of Liberia in healthcare, education, and spiritual development. It urges the government and the public to safeguard and respect the sanctity of humanitarian and religious institutions nationwide.

"We reaffirm our commitment to serving the people of Liberia in health, education, and spiritual growth -- even in the face of adversity. We urge the government and the public to ensure the sanctity and protection of humanitarian and religious institutions across the nation," he said. "Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!" - Amos 5:24.