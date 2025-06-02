Liberia: E&J Medical Center Breaks Silence On Dr. Peter George's Fake Credentials

The management of the Esther and Jereline (E&J) Medical Center in Ganta has finally broken its silence following the shocking revocation of Dr. Peter M. George's medical license over allegations that he used fake credentials to practice medicine in Liberia.

Dr. George, who once served as Chief Medical Officer of the E&J Medical Center, was at the center of several successful community health campaigns, including free hernia surgeries in collaboration with international medical teams. But his recent disrobing by the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has left many in disbelief, particularly those in Nimba who benefitted from his services.

In an interview with the Daily Observer at the hospital on May 31, the hospital's Administrator, Mr. Cyrus Younquoi, confirmed that Dr. George was employed based on medical credentials that had been duly certified by the LMDC.

"Before he came here, he presented medical credentials that were perused and certified by the Liberia Medical and Dental Board," Mr. Younquoi stated. "He had also previously worked in Maryland County and Gbarpolu County in various capacities, including as a County Health Officer."

Mr. Younquoi explained that during Dr. George's tenure at E&J, staff and patients regarded him as a hardworking and impactful physician. According to him, Dr. George was instrumental in building international linkages for the hospital, particularly with Hernia International, which led to the conduct of hundreds of free surgeries for local residents.

"The question really goes back to the government and the regulatory body that qualified him to work here in the first place," Younquoi said. "Our role was to verify his credentials with the medical board, which we did."

Under Dr. George's guidance, E&J gained a reputation for providing high-quality surgical services. Many citizens in Ganta and surrounding areas still recall with gratitude the free hernia surgeries conducted by visiting foreign doctors, coordinated through Dr. George.

"There were no reported deaths during those free surgical campaigns. People from all over Nimba came and benefited," Younquoi added.

However, the recent disclosure that Dr. George used fake documents has sparked anger and confusion in the community. Several residents and medical professionals expressed shock that someone regarded as one of the most active doctors in the region had no legitimate credentials.

The situation has also drawn political attention due to the hospital's strong association with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, who established the facility in 2016 while serving as Representative of Nimba County District #1.

At the time, Koung operated the hospital privately, using it as a platform for community outreach. The hospital's reputation, especially through the free hernia surgeries, significantly boosted Koung's popularity among voters.

"This hospital became known because of those surgeries and what Dr. George brought here. Now to hear this? It's hard to believe," said one nurse, who preferred anonymity.

Yet not all feedback about Dr. George's tenure has been positive. One prominent businessman, Adonis Menlor, CEO of Ma Queen Filling Stations, has publicly blamed Dr. George for the death of his wife during a surgical operation.

"My wife died because of surgical blunders he made during childbirth. We reported it, but nothing was done. Now the truth is coming out," Menlor told reporters.

The scandal has reignited calls for stronger oversight and reform of Liberia's medical regulatory bodies. Many in the community say the LMDC should be held accountable for failing to detect the fake credentials earlier and for allowing Dr. George to move freely across the country's healthcare system without proper vetting.

Despite the controversy, Mr. Younquoi expressed appreciation for the current government's support to the facility. He noted that under President Joseph Boakai's administration, the hospital now receives regular supplies of essential drugs and medication, which are provided free of charge to patients.

"We are grateful to the government. The supply of drugs has become more consistent, and we're able to serve patients better," he said.

The E&J Medical Center currently has three certified medical doctors on staff: a pediatrician, a general surgeon, and a specialist in surgical diseases like diabetes -- a notable step forward for the institution after the fallout of the Dr. George scandal.

Efforts by the Daily Observer to reach Dr. Peter George for comment have so far been unsuccessful. His whereabouts remain unknown.