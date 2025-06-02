Liberia: LCC Slammed for Honoring Speaker Koon

Paynesville City, Liberia - A moment of celebration turned contentious when a public protest erupted during a Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) event honoring lawmakers, including House Speaker Richard Nagbe. Koon and former Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa. The protest, staged by former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele in the audience, questioned the propriety of the Church bestowing accolades on disgraced politicians, prompting a swift response from Hon. James Kolleh of Bong County.

Akerele, who attended the event in support of other honorees -- among them Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, Mrs. Nadu Cooper, Hon. Togba Nah Tipoteh, and Daily Observer Publisher Kenneth Y. Best, Sr., along with two clergymen -- decried the LCC's "disgraceful" decision to add the present and former Speakers to such an illustrious list. She dubbed the lawmakers' actions "unconstitutional," adding that "None of these guys are supposed to be honored [...] It's wrong and undermines the integrity of the Church."

Koffa and especially Koon have incurred widespread criticism for their power struggle over the Speakership. The saga ground the wheels of government to a halt from September last year to early April and culminated in an alleged arson attack on the House plenary room.

They and their fellow honorees were inducted into the Bishop George D. Brown Hall of Fame, ostensibly recognition of their service to Liberia in their respective fields.

"I will condemn this," Akerele repeatedly insisted, as she attempted to mount the stage and voice he dissents. Ironically, those imploring her to be silent included the likes of Cllr. Jallah Barbu, Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court, himself tasked to spearhead a national reckoning for those who have sought to sink the ship of state and hurl the nation into chaos.

Meanwhile, LCC officials scrambled to explain their admittedly "unpopular" decision to announce the legislators as honorees. Said LCC President and Providence Baptist Church prelate Rev. Samuel Reeves, "we have never shied away from unpopular decisions." He defended the decision to hail the feuding officials, dubbing it an effort to foster "reconciliation" between the two.

But Akerele claims she called Rev. Reeves that morning to protest the honoring of the Representatives and had found him agreeable to dropping the legislators from the list. "He assured me that they had decided not to honor them," she told reporters later that evening. "I don't know what changed their minds." The Observer was unable to verify this alleged exchange.

It bears noting, however, that the program for the event, which took place in the chapel of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, on Roberts field Highway, did not include ousted Senator Fonati Koffa. Both the pictures of the honorees and the list of their names only featured Koon. This gives the impression that Koffa's inclusion -- and the injection of rhetoric around reconciliation -- was merely a last-ditch attempt to temper the public outcry arising from the Council's earlier announcement that had only mentioned Koon as their legislative honoree.

Nonetheless, at the event, LCC officials presented a plaque and medal intended for Koffa, which Cllr. Bull took it upon herself to accept on his behalf.

News of Koffa's decision to decline the honor came only after the event's conclusion.

Rep. Kolleh, who represents Bong County District #2 and chairs the Rule of Law Committee of the 55th Legislature, was in attendance on behalf of Speaker Koon. In his remarks, he praised the Liberia Council of Churches for its longstanding contributions to national peace and reconciliation, while also addressing the controversy sparked during the ceremony.

"We did not choose ourselves for this honor," Rep. Kolleh stated in response to the protest. "The woman's objection wasn't aimed at Speaker Koon personally, but rather at the Church's decision to honor politicians. But the decision to recognize us was entirely that of the LCC."

True to legislative form of late, Kolleh did not seem to know who "the woman" was. His statement also misrepresented the point of her protest, which was directed squarely at Koon and Koffa condemning their actions, which had undermined the Constitution and the legislative process. He also dismissed, by his statement, the choice both Koon and Koffa had to decline the honor for propriety's sake -- especially given the outpouring of public dissent that erupted days before the event.

Kolleh used the occasion to reaffirm the Liberia Council of Churches' critical role in shaping Liberia's democratic and peace-building journey.

"We know the role the LCC has played, especially during the civil war. They stood firm and helped restore peace to this nation," he said. "Even recently, during the legislative standoff, they were instrumental in guiding lawmakers to act in the interest of the nation."

He commended the LCC not only for its historical interventions but also for its continued efforts to foster national dialogue, moral consciousness, and institutional harmony.

"Hats off to the Liberia Council of Churches," Kolleh declared. "They remain a moral compass for both the people and the government."

Turning to the leadership of Speaker Richard N. Koon, Rep. Kolleh recounted the Speaker's conduct during the recent legislative impasse, which culminated in a Supreme Court ruling. Kolleh praised Koon for choosing peace and unity over personal victory.

"When the Supreme Court ruled, it took a man of integrity to say, 'I am putting my result aside for the good of Liberia,"' he said. "Speaker Koon reminded us, 'Gentlemen, Liberia is bigger than any one of us. This is not about me; it's about the soul of Mama Liberia.' That's the kind of leadership we need."

Kolleh also emphasized Speaker Koon's current efforts to unify the House of Representatives, stating that the Speaker is committed to inclusivity and equal treatment of all lawmakers regardless of political allegiance.

"Speaker Koon doesn't care who you supported. He is focused on reconciliation and ensuring all representatives are respected and engaged," Kolleh added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Absent from the event, Speaker Koon was reported to be in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on official duty. He is working with counterparts in the region to help establish the Mano River Union Parliament, a legislative body aimed at supporting the executive structures within the Mano River basin.

"Peace in the region must go beyond presidents and ministers," Kolleh said. "As lawmakers, we must also be actively involved in cross-border peacebuilding."

Despite the controversy, the Liberia Council of Churches extended an invitation to all legislators for a special thanksgiving service, underscoring a message of healing and national cohesion.

"As far as we are concerned, there is only one House of Representatives," said Kolleh. "We no longer experience a divided House."

Despite the backlash, Kolleh insisted the awards were a gesture of recognition from the Church and not a self-proclaimed honor by the lawmakers.

"We remain grateful," he said. "This honor speaks to service, not politics."

Onlookers have decried the LCC's actions, even before Friday, with some calling its leadership "morally bankrupt" and mourning its diminished authority to uphold Christian values.

President Joseph N. Boakai was also named an honoree, but neither attended the event nor sent a proxy.