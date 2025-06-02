South Africa: Traditional Leaders and Maskandi Stars Unite to Fight Violence

The KZN government is backing the event as a platform to teach young men to protect women and stop tribal fighting.

The festival, led by top Maskandi artists, takes place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 21 June and draws thousands each winter.

The annual Ingoma kaZwelonke Festival is not just about music and dance anymore. This year, it is taking a bold step to fight gender-based violence and tribal clashes.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi announced that traditional leaders will now play a central role in the festival.

He said the event, which draws thousands to Moses Mabhida's People's Park each winter, will now also be a platform to preach peace and unity.

"We saw it fit for us to be part of this important event that brings together young men and women," said Buthelezi.

"This is where traditional leaders can step up and speak out about tribal clashes and the scourge of gender-based violence."

He said the timing could not be more urgent. "As we speak, gender-based violence continues to raise its ugly head. On Thursday, we woke up to news that a car linked to the brutal murder of Olerato Mongale was found in Phoenix, Durban."

Olerato Mongale was a Wits student who was recently murdered. Her case has shocked the country and added pressure on leaders to act against violence.

Buthelezi said the festival should help raise boys to become responsible men who protect women, not harm them.

The festival will take place on 21 June 2025 and is organised by leading Maskandi stars including Khuzani Mpungose, Gadla Nxumalo, Bahubhe, and businessman Xolani Mcineka.

It remains the biggest cultural event on the winter calendar for traditionalists, who gather in colourful attire to showcase the indlamu dance from different clans.

Now, it is also a call to action for peace and respect.