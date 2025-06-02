South Africa: Sundowns Fall Short in Champions League Heartbreak

Mamelodi Sundowns were denied a second Champions League title by a late rally from Egyptian side Pyramids.

Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy scored as Pyramids edged the second leg 2-1, winning the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Mamelodi Sundowns' dream of reclaiming the CAF Champions League crown ended in heartbreak after a narrow defeat to Pyramids Football Club in Cairo.

The Egyptians held on to win 2-1 on the night and 3-2 overall, lifting their first-ever Champions League title in front of a roaring home crowd.

It was a game of small margins. In the first leg in Pretoria, Sundowns were seconds away from a 1-0 win until Walid El Karti struck a dramatic equaliser.

In the return leg, the South Africans created enough chances to win it, but they just could not find the finishing touch.

Pyramids took the lead in the 23rd minute when Fiston Mayele punished Grant Kekana's poor clearance. Just before half-time, Tashreeq Matthews had a clear chance to level the score, but Ahmed El Shenawy made a brilliant save.

The home side doubled their lead after the break. Ahmed Samy rose highest to nod in a free-kick in the 56th minute.

Sundowns refused to give up. Iqraam Rayners pulled one back in the 75th minute to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finish.

Peter Shalulile had a golden opportunity to level the tie but was denied by another superb El Shenawy save. As the clock ticked down, Sundowns pushed everyone forward but could not find a way through.

Coach Miguel Cardoso and his players will be left wondering what might have been after dominating large spells of both legs.

Pyramids, under Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurčić, ended the campaign unbeaten at home. Their Cairo fortress, the June 30 Stadium, lived up to its reputation; they scored 32 goals and conceded just six throughout the tournament.

Mayele missed a late chance to add a third, but by then, the job was done. The Egyptians were crowned kings of the continent.