South Africa: Nonku Williams Quits 'Real Housewives of Durban'

2 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Nonku said she was done with the show and won't attend the reunion, calling it a "difficult decision".
  • Viewers say the show won't be the same without her, with some even demanding it be cancelled.

Nonku Williams has called time on her role in The Real Housewives of Durban, and she won't even be at the reunion.

The reality TV star and businesswoman confirmed she's stepping away from the hit show. Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald broke the news on Sunday, 1 June, on X.

"Nonku Williams has officially left The Real Housewives of Durban and will not be returning for a new season," he posted.

Nonku herself shared the news with her fans on Instagram. She said it was a tough choice, but one she made to focus on her well-being.

"I've had to make the hard decision not to return," she wrote. "Prioritising my well-being was paramount."

She also explained that she no longer recognises or respects the version of herself shown on screen. While she admitted she played a part in shaping that image, she blamed the show's dynamics too.

Her post came shortly after she celebrated her mother's 67th birthday.

Fans reacted quickly online. One wrote: "Nonku gave us her most unrefined, unedited and truest self. We literally watched her bleed and heal in this show."

Others were more dramatic: "Cancel the damn show! I'm not even a Nonku fan, but that show is nothing without her."

Another viewer simply said: "I'm not right. The whole queen, the reason I watch the show... I'm not right."

Whether they loved or hated her, most agree that Nonku made The Real Housewives of Durban worth watching.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

