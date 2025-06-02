South Africa: Tow Truck Driver Killed By Cop He Tried to Help

A Tactical Response Team officer from the Free State shot and killed a tow truck driver who came to help after the police vehicle crashed into barricades on a road near kwaMagalela Village.

The officer then turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when three TRT officers were driving home from the Eastern Cape. Their Toyota GD6 missed a detour sign and crashed into the barricades in the Harry Gwala District.

Local resident Njabulo Machi said his cousin, Thabiso Mbanjwa, was called to help with the towing after the crash.

"A local from kwaMagalela saw the accident and called for help. He phoned my cousin Thabiso, who drove from Harding to assist," said Machi.

He said that while Thabiso and the community member were trying to help the injured officers, one of the constables suddenly opened fire.

"He shot and killed my cousin and the man who called him. He then shot one of his colleagues and turned the gun on himself," said Machi.

The third officer had already been badly hurt in the crash before the shooting started.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, reckless driving, and an inquest.

"It is alleged that the constable shot the tow truck driver. When his colleague tried to intervene, the constable also shot him and a community member. He then turned the gun on himself," said Netshiunda.

He said both the constable and Thabiso were declared dead at the scene. The injured officer and the second community member were taken to hospital. The third officer survived.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Community members suspect alcohol may have been involved and are calling for a full investigation.