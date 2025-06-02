Uganda: DP Tally Centre Relocated 'At Gunpoint'

2 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alex Mugasha

The Democratic Party (DP) delegates' conference descended into chaos after armed officers from the Police Field Force Unit (FFU), accompanied by musclemen known locally as "kanyamas," forcibly relocated the tally center during vote counting--triggering outrage among delegates.

According to presiding officer Kennedy Mutenyo, the decision to change the tally centre was made around 5:30am, roughly thirty minutes into the counting process.

Speaking through a microphone, Mutenyo claimed the move was necessitated by the tent owners' demand to dismantle the tent.

"The tent owners want to remove it, and we are going to change the tally center," Mutenyo announced.

His declaration immediately sparked fury among delegates, who erupted into chants condemning the decision, accusing the party leadership of attempting to rig the vote.

"We know this is being done on orders of Norbert Mao. They want to rig this election. We will not allow this!" one delegate shouted angrily.

Despite the protests, Mutenyo's team, backed by armed police officers, proceeded with the relocation. Minutes later, kanyamas carried the ballot boxes--containing already-cast votes--and were escorted by police officers to new tallying rooms at the nearby Asamar Country Hotel.

Delegates and agents were left behind, visibly frustrated and blocked from following the ballots.

In a video I captured, the kanyamas are seen whisking away the ballot boxes into hotel rooms while journalists and delegates were barred from entry. Security personnel cordoned off the new venue.

"Push them away. Security, ensure all these people move away. Agents, please keep out--your candidates will come and pick you," ordered Robert Kanusu, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Mbarara South Division.

One woman sustained injuries during the scuffle as security personnel aggressively pushed delegates from the area.

As of now, ballot counting is ongoing behind closed doors, with results still pending.

Voting began on Sunday at 6:30pm and ended at 3am on Monday. Counting commenced two hours later.

However, tensions had already been simmering, with several delegates raising concerns about the unexplained removal of some members from the candidate lists for key party positions--a move seen by many as part of a broader scheme to manipulate outcomes.

