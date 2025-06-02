South Africa: EFF Vs Fuel Levy Increase - - Court Challenge Tests Legality of Fiscal Decisions

1 June 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The EFF has filed an urgent court bid to block Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's fuel levy hike, arguing it is irrational, economically harmful and unlawfully implemented. This is not just the EFF showing commitment to its stance against the increase, but a relatively novel legal precedent that could have far-reaching implications.

A last-minute legal bid

On Thursday, 29 May, the EFF filed papers in the Western Cape Division of the High Court to block a fuel levy increase announced eight days earlier during the Minister of Finance's Budget 3.0 tabling.

The case makes an unusual use of Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of Court -- a procedural mechanism regularly used to challenge administrative decisions -- to challenge a fiscal measure introduced by the Treasury in Budget 3.0.

"We took this action after repeated efforts to caution the minister and appeal to his conscience failed," said the party in a statement issued on the same day, stating that an increase without a Money Bill "risks the entire national Budget being declared invalid by the courts".

Though it hasn't sparked the same political uproar as the aborted VAT hike, the fuel levy increase is just as important, as a fuel increase...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

