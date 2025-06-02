South Africa: 'Winkgate' Is Manufactured Social Media Outrage That Will Add More Fuel to the SA-Ireland Rugby Rivalry

1 June 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The Sharks beat Ireland's Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals through a penalty shootout -- but the result was almost overshadowed by an on-field wink.

The Sharks beat Ireland's Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals through a penalty shootout -- but the result was almost overshadowed by an on-field wink.

If you believe social media, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Sharks' dramatic United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal 6-4 penalty shootout win over Munster in Durban on Saturday was because of a wink.

Yes, a wink. In case you don't follow rugby closely, I'll elaborate shortly.

The penalty shootout made this otherwise error-strewn match memorable, and the wink will be part of its story. In a way, that's a good thing because there wasn't much else to redeem it.

At the half-hour mark, if fans had been told that there would be an additional 20 minutes of this game (via extra time), they would have replied: "Haven't we suffered enough?"

The contest did improve slightly in the second half as the Sharks came back from 21-10 down to lead 24-21. Then, veteran Munster and Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray landed a late penalty from 45m to level the scores at 24-24, sending the game to extra time, and ultimately to the lottery of kicks at goal.

Wink, wink

During the rare penalty shootout...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.