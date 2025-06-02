Uganda: NRM's Fresh Face - Joseph Ssewava Set to Revitalise Party in Central Region

Joseph Ssewava, a prominent figure in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and a key ally of President Museveni, has announced his candidacy for the party's Vice Chairperson position for the Central Region, replacing Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi.

Ssewava, known for his outstanding work in championing projects that alleviate poverty, supporting youths, and empowering communities, aims to restore NRM's dominance in the region.

Ssewava's experience and credentials make him an ideal candidate for the position.

He has served as the National Youth Coordinator in the Office of the President, where he worked closely with youth groups and stakeholders to promote youth development and empowerment.

A New Chapter for NRM in Central Region

Ssewava's decision to vie for the Vice Chairperson position comes as a response to the party's need for renewed leadership and vigor in the region.

He has pledged to mobilise, strengthen, and seek support for the party, leveraging his experience and network to revive NRM's glory in Central Region.

As a renowned NRM cadre, Ssewava has an impressive track record of championing projects that benefit the community.

He has supported various projects aimed at reducing poverty and improving livelihoods in Central Region.

"I have been instrumental in supporting youth initiatives, providing opportunities for young people to develop their skills and access employment" Ssewava stated.

He added , "i have contributed to the development of communities in Central Region, promoting education, healthcare, and economic growth"

The NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) is constituted of the party national chairperson, first and second national vice chairpersons, and six vice chairpersons representing the East, Central, North, West, Kampala, and Karamoja regions.

Ssewava's election would see him join this key leadership structure, playing a crucial role in shaping the party's direction and policies.

Ssewava has assured the public that he is committed to serving the party and restoring NRM's power in Central Region.

"At first, my people told me, but I said let me serve my country from other offices. But I want to assure the public that their question is answered. I'm here to serve my party and ready to revive NRM's glory in Central Region."

"As a leader, I believe in the power of collective effort. I will work tirelessly to mobilise our party members, listen to their concerns, and ensure that our party remains relevant and responsive to the needs of the people of Central Region."

"My vision for NRM in Central Region is one of inclusivity, unity, and progress. We will work to empower our communities, support our youth, and promote economic growth and development."

With his experience, passion, and commitment to serving the party and the community, Ssewava is well-positioned to lead NRM's resurgence in Central Region.