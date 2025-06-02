Uganda: Ubos Benchmarks With Hong Kong to Strengthen AI Use in Data Collection

The Chief Statistician of Uganda who is also the UBOS Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Chris Mukiza, has urged South Korea's National Statistical Offices (NSOs) to harness emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to ensure effective, timely, and high-quality controls in statistical production cycle.

Dr. Mukiza made this call during a strategic benchmarking visit at the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Drawing on experiential lessons from global statistical institutions like Hong Kong, he highlighted Uganda's ongoing integrating of AI across the data collection value chain.

He specifically shared Uganda's progress in automating data collection for censuses and surveys using Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) devices, which has significantly generated efficiency in data production processes.

He cited the use of CAPI during the recently concluded National Population and Housing Census conducted in May 2024, which enabled UBOS the release the main Census Report within a period of six months.

This was a commendable improvement from previous census that typically took two years. The National Population and Housing Census 2024 recorded Uganda's total population count at 45.9 million persons. This data is currently informing the roll out the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), with more development-oriented targets, as well the harmonized implementation of the Parish Development Model, a national broad based poverty alleviation strategy aimed at ensuring that every citizen is part of the money economy.

The benchmarking tour was also attended by members of the UBOS Board of Directors led by the Board Chairman Dr. Albert Byamugisha.

Accompanying him were Board members: Dr. Jacob Opolot, Dr. Rogers Matte, Dr. Allen Kabagenyi, Ms. Rosette Nakavuma, Ms. Irene Birungi Mugisha and Board Secretary Ms. Pamela Kansiime Ninsiima. The delegation also included technical staff from the Bureau who included Ms. Sharon Apio, Mr. Roland Muhumuza, Ms. Faith Atuhurira, Mr. Ivan Mafigiri Kanyeheyo and Ms. Faith Tushabe.

During the peer to peer learning and professional exchange, Mr. Leo Yu, Commissioner of the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department commended the Uganda Bureau of Statistics for maintaining high statistical standards on the African continent and embracing institutional knowledge sharing practices for sustainable statistical development.

The two teams shared experiences, best practices, challenges and opportunities across the statistical value chain. Key topics included: labour, employment and wage statistics, harmonization of administrative data within the National Statistical Systems, Census and Population projection management; and the importance of effective communication and dissemination of statistics for evidence based policy formulation and decision making.

Ms. Wonder Yue, Assistant Commissioner for Labour Statistics at the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department emphasized the need to strengthen statistical literacy, highlighting its role in enabling the easy understanding and practical use of data.

The UBOS Board Chairman, Dr. Albert Byamugisha reinforced the strategic importance of the board's oversight function in ensuring effective corporate governance and positioning of national statistical offices.

"Without effective alignment of corporate governance structures, statistical agencies remain susceptible to varied internal and external risks that may interrupt the production of quality data" he noted.

Dr. Byamugisha appreciated the valuable lessons learned from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department aligning with UBOS's broader vision of positioning itself as a world class National Statistical Office.

The two agencies resolved to initiate and deepen collaborations in key technical areas, particularly around the harmonization of administrative data.

While UBOS continues to predominantly use face to face interviews for data collection, the bureau is exploring medium and long term strategies that include telephone interviews and online questionnaires, methods that have gained popularity in Hong Kong.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda ICT Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The benchmarking visit not only strengthened UBOS's institutional ties with Asia's most advanced statistical agencies but also underscored its commitment to innovation, continuous learning and the adoption of global best practices.

In addition to the peer learning, the UBOS Board engaged in advanced global training focused on Board leadership in risk management, the strategic use of Artificial Intelligence, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks.

These initiatives are aimed at building long-term institutional resilience, enhancing data governance, and reinforcing UBOS's mandate as a reliable producer of timely and quality statistics.

With insights gained from Hong Kong, UBOS is better positioned to elevate Uganda's statistical systems to international standards ensuring that data remains central to development planning, evidence based policy making and the country's broader socio-economic transformation agenda.