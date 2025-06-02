Uganda: Ambassador Danny Ssozi Leads German Delegation Visit to Uganda

Uganda's deputy head of Mission in Berlin, Ambassador Danny Ssozi, has led a delegation comprising of officials from the Free State of Saxony, the Federal Government of Germany and representatives of NGOs in Germany on a visit to Uganda .

The delegation that completed a four day visit held meetings with officials of GIZ and Embassy of Germany and discussed issues related to the operation of projects funded by the Federal States in Germany and the Federal Government of Germany in Uganda to help explore further collaboration.

The delegation met officials from the Uganda NGO Forum and representatives of several NGOs in Uganda.

They discussed issues related to possible partnerships and collaboration between the NGOs in Uganda and their counterparts in Germany in areas of advocacy and improved service delivery.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology has been collaborating with the University of Leipzig in Saxony on a project on Traditional Medicines and Plants which is expected to end in June 2025.

The project led to the development of a wound spray which is under approval by NDA before commercial production commences exemplifying how to integrate traditional knowledge with scientific research and how it can lead to innovative healthcare solutions, economic growth and sustainable development.

It was one of the projects that were visited by the delegation.

The university presented on progress and achievements of the collaboration between MUST and Leipzig University on traditional medicine and plants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The delegation also attended a business dinner organised by Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation Uganda with the aim of interacting with Ugandan businesses and establishing potential areas of collaboration and trade .

Some Ugandan businesses in attendance included Makerere Innovation and Incubation Centre, Mobile Scan Technologies, Tulima Solar, ICT Association of Uganda, among others.

The delegation also visited the plant of Gogo Electric in Ntinda Industrial Area owned by a Germany investor who is partnering with Ugandan counterparts.

The facility specializes in assembling electric motorcycles and lithium batteries and runs around 120 swap centers in central and Eastern Uganda. The purpose of the visit to the facility was intended to show the delegation that they can invest in Uganda and make business in priority areas.

The delegation also visited the Jesuis Refugee Services Center in Nsambya which has a partnership with a school in Germany on skills development for refugees and host communities.

The center runs a skills center and trains mostly refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, DRC, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi and Rwanda with some Ugandans.

They are trained in crafts and design, IT, catering and tailoring, and Urban farming with the aim of making them self reliant.

The visit was concluded with a closing ceremony at the GIZ offices where several dignitaries presented their proposals for partnerships and collaborating.