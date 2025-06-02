Tanzania: Govt Invites Investors to Boost Oral, Dental Health Sector

Dar es Salaam — THE government has called on both local and international investors to invest in establishing factories for the production of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals aimed at treating oral and dental health conditions in Tanzania.

This appeal was made by Assistant Director of Oral Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Baraka Nzobo speaking on behalf of the Minister for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, during the closing ceremony of the two-day 'Tanzania Dental Expo' held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

"Through this exhibition, I would like to invite investors in the oral and dental health sector to seize the opportunities available in Tanzania by investing in the construction of factories that will produce oral health products and equipment," Dr Nzobo said.

He underscored Tanzania strategic geographical location, noting that factories established in the country would not only serve the domestic market but also supply neighbouring countries.

This, he added, would contribute to economic growth and create employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

"The government is committed to supporting all initiatives by health stakeholders that benefit the public, which is why we have actively participated to ensure the success of this event," Dr Nzobo added.

Director of the Tanzania Dental Expo, Dr Ambege Mwakatobe said the event successfully brought together experts from Tanzania and abroad, service providers, equipment manufacturers and the public to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore best practices in the health sector.

"This exhibition has been highly beneficial for oral and dental health professionals. They have learned about modern equipment and discovered innovative ways to leverage their expertise for self-employment and job creation, thereby improving their economic wellbeing," Dr Mwakatobe said.

He also urged the public to regularly monitor their oral and dental health and seek timely treatment when necessary.

Although this was the first exhibition of its kind in Tanzania, Dr Mwakatobe revealed that many professionals expressed satisfaction and pledged to attend future events.

Dr Aloyce John, a dental health expert from Mwanza, said the exhibition motivated professionals to continue learning about advanced tools that require specialised knowledge to operate effectively.

"Oral and dental health problems are rising rapidly in the country, mainly due to poor oral hygiene and the consumption of foods that encourage harmful bacteria growth, leading to significant damage to the mouth and teeth," Dr Aloyce explained.

Meanwhile, an oral health student at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Mr Boaz Nkono described the exhibition as impactful.