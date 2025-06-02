Tanzania: Federation Cup. Fadlu - Mistakes, Fatigue Cost Us

Manyara — SIMBA head coach Fadlu Davids has cited a combination of early defensive errors, missed chances and player fatigue as the main reasons behind their 3-1 semi-final defeat to Singida Black Stars, a result that dashed their hopes of reaching the CRDB Federation Cup final.

Speaking after the match, Fadlu congratulated Singida Black Stars for their performance and admitted his team failed to match the hosts in the opening stages.

"Congratulations to Singida. They started the game better than us, scoring the first goal. I think we were still in it after that, but the mistake leading to the second goal is what really deflated the team," he said.

The coach added despite Simba regrouping briefly before half-time, the early goal in the second half killed any hopes of a comeback.

"We regrouped and came back, but that early free-kick in the second half really dropped everything. We had two big chances - including Kibu Denis header just before halftime that could have made it 2-1 - and Mukwala had a chance at the end. We had enough chances to come back and we fought until the end," Fadlu noted.

Fadlu pointed to the impact of a demanding schedule, highlighting that this was Simba's third match in six days, coupled with extensive travel to Singida.

"You could see the freshness was not there. We were very slow to the ball, very slow on the transitions. Coming to Singida, their home ground, after a lot of travelling definitely took a toll on the players," he said.

Despite the defeat, Fadlu was keen to remind fans of the team's strength, drawing on their journey in the CAF Confederation Cup as proof of resilience.

"This is what we have fought for - we have played big matches like this throughout the CAF tournament, and we are strong. We now have enough time to recover. There's no fixture every two days anymore. We have the FIFA break, our players will rest, recover and refresh," he said. With a high-profile derby clash against Young Africans approaching, Fadlu remained confident the team will bounce back stronger.

"Now is the time to refresh and be strong. Our fans will be behind us, and we will be ready for the derby." "We have got seven players in the national team that we won't prepare with. Young Africans only have three. That definitely affects how we plan and prepare, especially ahead of a big match like this."

Discipline key to victory, says Ouma Singida Black Stars head coach David Ouma has attributed his team's emphatic 3-1 victory over Simba to a powerful combination of discipline, motivation and consistency, as the Singida-based side stormed into the CRDB Federation Cup final.

Speaking shortly after the semi-final triumph at Tanzanite Kwara Stadium in Manyara, Ouma was full of praise for his players, noting that the result was a reflection of their unwavering commitment and tactical maturity throughout the match.

"We thank God first and foremost for the victory," Ouma said.

"The secret has been simple - discipline, motivation and consistency. This is the standard we must maintain in every match going forward." Singida Black Stars stunned the crowd with a commanding performance, outclassing Simba and booking a ticket to the final where they will meet Young Africans.

As the final against Young Africans looms, Ouma reiterated that the team's mentality will remain unchanged. "We don't lose focus. Whether it's Simba or Young Africans, our approach remains the same - stay disciplined, stay motivated and keep consistency. That's how we move forward." Ouma underscored that they are on a long-term project focused on building quality and sustainability in their squad.

"We treat every match as a new challenge, and we are not driven by rivalry or hype. This is a project. We aim to compete and excel at our highest level," Ouma added.

He further said that he has consistently rotated his squad throughout the tournament, lauding his team's depth and readiness. He also singled out fullback Gadiel Michael for praise, noting that despite not being a regular starter, he delivered an outstanding performance in the semifinal, giving his all for the team.

"We are a team built on rotation. I am not afraid to give any player a chance and today (Saturday), the ones who stepped in delivered exactly what we expected. This shows the strength of our squad and our collective mind-set," he noted.