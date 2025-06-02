Tanzania: Over 1.49bn/ - Allocated to Complete Construction of Shule Bora Classrooms

2 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abby Nkungu

Singida — MORE than 1.49bn/- has been set aside to complete the construction of 970 classrooms under the Shule Bora programme in nine regions across Tanzania, officials announced in Singida.

Assistant Director for Pre-Primary and Primary Education at the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Susan Nussu revealed the information during the closing ceremony of a two-day capacity-building workshop for Head Teachers and Engineers from Dodoma, Katavi, Kigoma, Mara, Coast, Rukwa, Simiyu, Singida and Tanga regions.

Ms Nussu said that the funds were specifically allocated to finish unfinished classroom structures that had been stalled for years due to financial constraints.

"A sum of 1.49bn/- is a significant amount that could have been used in many other areas of this project. However, our partners at Shule Bora have prioritised this funding to help us complete around 970 classrooms," she stated.

She said that schools receiving this financial support must ensure that the construction meets the highest standards by applying the knowledge and skills gained during the training.

Ms Nussu expressed hope that the construction would be completed by June 30 this year.

She strongly warned primary school heads against starting any construction activities without consulting Engineers in their respective areas.

However, she encouraged them to contribute their creativity and skills, provided their input aligns with the Engineers' guidelines.

Ms Nussu also urged engineers to actively visit construction sites to monitor and verify the quality of work. She condemned the practice of some engineers who wait until projects are completed before issuing demolition orders.

"It is heartbreaking to see projects built contrary to government standards, only for someone to come later and order the buildings demolished after significant funds and resources have already been spent. This discourages the community, who have contributed to these projects, leaving them feeling that their efforts are not appreciated," she lamented.

