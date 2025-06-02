Nigeria: Tinubu, Atiku, Govs, Barau Grieve As 22 Kano Athletes Die in Auto Crash

President Bola Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, state governors and deputy president of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, have expressed sorrow over the death in an auto crash, of 22 members of the Kano State contingent who were yesterday returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

The Kano State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 21 but state oficials confirmed 22 Kano representatives in the accident along Kano-Kaduna road at Gadar Yankifi in Garun Malam local government area of Kano State early yesterday.

Spokesman of the command, Abdullahi Labaran, in a statement, said the accident occurred yesterday at approximately 12:30hrs.

It involved a single Toyota Coaster bus with registration number KN041 A17 belonging to the Kano State government.

President Tinubu extended condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

"This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent and excellence.

It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages," the president said in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar expressed sadness over the tragic incident in a statement on his X handle. He described the athletes as the very best of the nation, noting their dedication and potential.

"These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation," he said.

Deputy president of the senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, in a post on his Facebook page, condoled the families of the deceased, the state government, the sports community and the entire people of the state.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths. In his reaction on behalf of the NSGF, he described the incident as heartbreaking and deeply painful, stating that the entire Northern region was in grief over the loss of the young and promising athletes who had gone to represent their state and showcased their talents on a national stage.

Similarly, the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

Chairman of the forum and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said in a statement he personally signed; "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria.

"We ask Allaah to repose the souls of the athletes and give succour to their families at this difficult moment."