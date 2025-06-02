Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Kano Athletes

In an official statement released by the State House on Saturday, the President mourned the loss of the young Kano athletes

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow following the road accident that claimed the lives of members of the Kano State contingent returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

In an official statement released by the State House on Saturday, the president mourned the loss of the young Kano athletes, who had just completed their participation in the 22nd National Sports Festival -- an event that showcases the country's unity, talent, and sporting excellence.

"This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages," the president said.

On behalf of the federal government, Mr Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, and to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic crash.

He paid special tribute to the victims, noting that their hard work and dreams reflected the strength and perseverance of the Nigerian spirit.

"Their dedication and aspirations in their various vocations embodied the resilient Nigerian spirit," he said.

According to reports, Saturday's fatal crash occurred about 50 kilometers from Kano, shortly after the team passed through Kaduna State.

The athletes, who had just finished competing in the Gateway Games 2024, were returning home to celebrate their performance with family and friends.

Kano State had finished 13th on the overall NSF medals table, with a haul of six gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

The president stressed the need to honour the Kano athletes' memory by taking strong, practical steps to improve transport safety nationwide and prevent such heartbreaking events in the future.

"The greatest honour the country can accord them is to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future and improve safety standards across the nation's transportation systems."

He also prayed for the peaceful rest of the departed and asked God to comfort the grieving families.