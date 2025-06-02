Kenya: Environmental Groups Reject Mombasa County's Justification for Uhuru Gardens Tree Felling

Mombasa — Conservationists and civic leaders have sharply criticized the Mombasa County Government following its statement defending the removal of trees from Uhuru Gardens and other public spaces, calling the justification misleading and unsupported by evidence.

Responding to the County's May 30 press release, Paula Kahumbu, a prominent environmentalist, rejected claims that the trees removed were "aged or hazardous", arguing that photo evidence from the site clearly shows young, green, and structurally sound trees among those cut down.

"This is not disaster risk mitigation. It is ecological vandalism," said Kahumbu. "One of the trees felled was visibly young and thriving. This suggests the County's safety narrative is nothing more than greenwashing."

The statement accuses the County of carrying out possibly unlawful removals under the guise of public safety, with growing concerns that the actions may be linked to commercial exploitation or unauthorized land use.

Demands for Transparency and Accountability

The response outlines four key demands to restore public trust and ecological integrity.

They include an independent forensic ecological audit of all tree removals in 2025, with findings made public and formal investigation into the decision-making process, including public release of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and responsible officials, among others.

"Kenyans deserve integrity, not spin," the statement reads. "We must call out greenwashing when ecological destruction is repackaged as environmental stewardship."

The felling of trees in one of Mombasa's last remaining green spaces has triggered public outrage and concern over the future of urban biodiversity, civic space, and transparent governance.

Environmental groups are now urging the public to remain vigilant and to defend Kenya's natural heritage and public land rights, warning that such incidents, if left unchecked, set a dangerous precedent.

"Uhuru Gardens belongs to the people--not private interests," Kahumbu emphasized.