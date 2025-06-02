Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Strike Paralyses Court Activities in Abuja

The strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday paralysed activities at the Court of Appeal, FCT High Courts in Maitama, Wuse Zone II, Garki and Nyanya.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some of the courts in some state capitals reports that offices and court halls were under lock and key.

The national headquarters of JUSUN had on Friday declared a strike action and directed its members to down tools beginning from midnight on Sunday.

The union said the industrial action became necessary following what it described as unfruitful meetings with the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment over the demands of the workers.

The statement, signed by its General Secretary, M. J. Akwashiki, titled 'Strike Circular' and dated May 31, listed the demands to include the payment of a wage award spanning five months, implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, as well as the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increase.

Speaking to NAN, JUSUN Chairman in the FCT High Courts, Abdulrazaq Yusuf said the strike have began.

"There is the matter of the wage awards which Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria members have not received.

" The Minister of Labour and Employment called the NJC, the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Accounting General Office, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget to a meeting.

"It has not been resolved. All what we have been hearing is that they are in the process of paying this money," he said.

He said that some court branches of the JUSUN, like the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council decided not to comply with the strike order.

"The strike is ongoing until June 14. We are going to take necessary actions against the unions that refused to join," he said.