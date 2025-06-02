Mozambique: Finland Helps WPF Provide Hot Meals to Children in Northern Mozambique

Maputo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a generous contribution of EUR 500,000 from the Government of Finland to provide tens of thousands of children with daily hot meals as part of Mozambique's ongoing National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (PRONAE).

The initiative, which will be immediately rolled out, reinforces the shared commitment of the Government of Mozambique, WFP, and partners to improve education, nutrition, and food security in some of the most vulnerable areas of the country. Finland's contribution will enable WFP to provide daily hot meals to more than 56,000 students over the next three months in primary schools located along the Nacala Corridor in Nampula Province, northern Mozambique.

"School meals are more than just a plate of food; they are a vital investment in the future of Mozambican children", said Satu Lassila, Ambassador of Finland to Mozambique. "Finland has a long-standing partnership with Mozambique, including in education. I am delighted that we can now support Mozambican children also in this way."

Mozambique is currently facing one of the most severe food insecurity crises in recent years, with nearly 40 percent of children under the age of five suffering from stunted growth and a record 5 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The situation is especially dire in the northern region, where conflict and recurrent climate shocks continue to disrupt lives and livelihoods.

"Investing in school meals is one of the smartest and most impactful ways to support the next generations in Mozambique," said Antonella D'Aprile, WFP Country Director in Mozambique. "Thanks to Finland's generous contribution, thousands of children will receive the nourishment they need to learn and build a better future--not only for themselves but for the country as a whole."

Evidence shows that school feeding programmes not only improve children's nutrition and learning but also help reduce poverty and inequality by increasing school attendance and building human capital over time.

As a founding member and co-chair of the Global School Meals Coalition, Finland remains a steadfast provider and supporter of school meals around the world. This latest contribution builds on Finland's longstanding collaboration with WFP to ensure that no child learns on an empty stomach.