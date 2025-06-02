Uganda Strains Under New Wave of Displacement As Regional Conflicts Intensify

Uganda continues to face an escalating refugee crisis, with nearly 190,000 individuals, including almost 36,000 newborns, registered in 2024 alone.

The figures, released by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with support from UNHCR, paint a stark picture of the human toll of unrelenting conflicts in neighbouring countries.

The influx underscores the immense pressure on Uganda's resources and its open-door refugee policy.

"In 2024, 189,522 individuals, including 35,937 newborns, were registered as refugees," the report states, highlighting the sheer scale of the new arrivals.

A significant portion of these vulnerable people are fleeing renewed and ongoing violence. "Among them, 26% were new arrivals from Sudan, 22% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 17% from South Sudan, and 11% from Eritrea."

The report details that "Adjumani remained the largest refugee-hosting settlement with 228,295 refugees." However, the most dramatic recent surge has been seen in "Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement," which "saw the highest influx."

Specifically, "A total of 49,977 Sudanese refugees from 20,039 households were received and registered in the settlement." This has swelled Kiryandongo's population significantly, with the report noting, "By December 31, 2024, Kiryandongo hosted 137,838 forcibly displaced persons."

The demographics of these new arrivals are particularly concerning: "41% of new arrivals were children and 71% were women and children combined," indicating a population with acute needs and vulnerabilities.

The driving forces behind this exodus are depressingly familiar. "The human cost of conflict" is palpable, as "ongoing conflict and the collapse of basic services in Sudan drove thousands to seek safety in Uganda."

The report grimly illustrates the reality for those fleeing: "The civil war has left communities without access to healthcare, education, or functioning markets."

Similar desperation fuels displacement from other nations, as "continued instability in DRC and South Sudan forced many to leave behind homes, loved ones and livelihoods. For them, the journey to Uganda was one of survival, with uncertainty at every step."

A particularly vulnerable demographic within this crisis is the youth. "Youth is a distinct age group (defined by the UN as 15 - 24 years) and makes up a large proportion of persons affected by forced displacement.

In Uganda, refugee adolescents and youth make up 25% of the total registered refugee population." Their future prospects are bleak, as "they face various unique socio-economic challenges such as inaccessibility to secondary and tertiary education, all forms of violence and other protection risks, psychosocial distress, limited livelihood opportunities among others that limit their full potential."

This raises critical questions about the long-term integration and empowerment of a generation scarred by conflict and displacement.

While "UNHCR Uganda in close partnership and collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Government of Uganda, other UN agencies and NGOs are working to address the crisis, the sheer volume of arrivals and the protracted nature of the conflicts present a monumental challenge.

The statistics reveal not just numbers, but shattered lives and a desperate search for safety. The critical question remains whether Uganda, and the international community supporting its efforts, can adequately meet the immense and growing needs of those who have lost everything.

The strain on existing settlements and the specific vulnerabilities of women, children, and youth demand urgent and sustainable solutions beyond immediate humanitarian aid.