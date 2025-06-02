Tanzania Excels in Protecting Preterm Babies

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has recorded remarkable success in improving lives and protecting newborn care, most notably for preterm infants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed this, officially naming November 17 as World Prematurity Day, marking a historic milestone in the global campaign to protect the lives of preterm babies.

The announcement has been welcomed across the globe, especially in developing countries like Tanzania, which has been recognized for its leadership and commitment to improving newborn care, particularly for preterm infants.

In a statement, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the new international day will raise global awareness on the challenges facing preterm babies, strengthen maternal and child health policies, and attract international investment in neonatal care.

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Doris Mollel for her remarkable efforts in raising awareness and educating communities about preterm birth. WHO will continue to support these lifesaving initiatives," wrote Dr. Tedros on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Tanzania has received global recognition largely due to the work of Doris Mollel, founder of the Doris Mollel Foundation (DMF), who was born prematurely and transformed her story into a mission for social change.

For more than seven years, her foundation has led nationwide awareness campaigns, supplied critical medical equipment to over 20 hospitals, and facilitated professional training for neonatal healthcare workers.

Speaking after WHO's announcement, Mollel described the move as a major victory for children born too soon.

"Having November 17 recognized by WHO is a huge honour for preterm babies around the world. For me and for Tanzania, this is a reward for years of tireless efforts.

The world is finally listening to the cry of these little fighters," she said.

She also extended her gratitude to all diplomatic and institutional supporters of the cause, including Dr. Tedros, the Tanzania Mission in Geneva, and Ambassador Hoyce Temu for their advocacy and support.

With more than 15 million babies born prematurely each year globally, the designation of World Prematurity Day is expected to drive policy action, research, and funding towards improving outcomes for newborns in low-resource settings.