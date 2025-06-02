Tanzanians Urged to Strictly Adhere to Chinese Immigration Procedures

2 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Guangzhou, China — THE Secretary-General of the Association of Tanzanians Living in China, Alawi Abdallah, has called on Tanzanian business people traveling to China to strictly adhere to the country's immigration procedures and regulations. He made this appeal to help travelers avoid inconveniences and the financial loss of being deported upon arrival at international airports in China.

Speaking to journalists while in China, Alawi stated that Baiyun International Airport has seen an increase in the number of Tanzanians being sent back home for failing to meet essential entry requirements for business-related visits, particularly those traveling for goods procurement.

He explained that China currently serves over 75 percent of Tanzanian traders who travel there for business, which requires great attention to compliance with the law. Alawi emphasized that every business traveler must ensure they possess a valid visa, an invitation letter from a known Chinese company, and a return ticket to Tanzania.

He stressed that adhering to these requirements will help safeguard the dignity of Tanzanians conducting business in China and prevent unnecessary difficulties for travelers. Alawi also encouraged close cooperation between businesspeople and the Association of Tanzanians in China to seek guidance before embarking on their trips.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.