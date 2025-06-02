Tanzania: SGR Tests Dar-Dodoma Cargo Train Service

Dodoma — THE ongoing trial runs for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight service recorded another milestone on Sunday, with a successful test journey from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

According to a statement issued by the Government Spokesperson through official platforms, the trial was completed, with the train arriving safely at the Dodoma station.

The statement further noted that a return trial journey from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam is scheduled for today, as part of continued testing and evaluation of the railway system.

According to the statement, if all goes according to plan, commercial freight transport on the electric-powered SGR line is expected to begin in July 2025, assuming no major challenges arise.

The launch of SGR freight services is expected to ease cargo movement between key regions and boost economic activity by offering a faster, safer, and more efficient mode of transport.

Tanzania is building in phases some 2,561 kilometers of the SGR Line, which will connect the Indian Ocean port of Dar es Salaam to Mwanza on Lake Victoria and Kigoma on Lake Tanganyika.

The modern railway will eventually run to Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC) and Rwanda.

The three countries largely use the Tanzanian port to import and export goods.

According to TRC, Tanzania received 264 wagon,s which are part of a large batch of 1,430 being manufactured by the Chinese company CRR under a contractual agreement..

TRC also said in March that LATRA conducted inspections on all 264 wagons, including 200 container carriers and 64 designed for loose cargo.

The authority confirmed that the wagons met the required design speed of 120 kilometers per hour and performed well in critical systems such as braking and handling curves, it stated.