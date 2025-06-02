Tanzania Registers 300 Sign Language Experts

Dodoma — THE government has announced that 300 sign language interpreters have been registered in the official national database, marking a significant step toward improving communication services for people with hearing impairments.

This statement was made today in Parliament by the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma, while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament, Stella Ikupa, who sought to know the government's strategy to make sign language an official medium of communication.

Deputy Minister Mwinjuma stated that the government already recognizes sign language as one of the official languages of communication for Tanzanians with hearing challenges. He further explained that legal foundations have been established through the 2019 regulations of the National Kiswahili Council (BAKITA), which outline the proper management and operation of sign language interpretation services.

He noted that these regulations, particularly sections 34(1-3) and 35(1-3), guide the creation of a database of interpreters and the coordination of their use in various government and community activities. This move aims to ensure that interpreters are utilized appropriately and meet professional standards.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the government's strategy to support the growth of this profession by providing regular training to enhance the skills and expertise of interpreters. This initiative is intended to equip them to perform effectively both within and outside the country.

He emphasized that the next step, following the registration process, is to offer training that will improve the interpreters' competencies and identify those who meet the required professional qualifications. Furthermore, the government has already finalized the employment structure for this cadre and plans to enable qualified interpreters to learn international sign language to serve at a global level.