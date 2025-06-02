Tanzania Reaffirms Strategic Partnership With AfDB

Abidjan, Ivory Coast — TANZANIAN Minister for Finance, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, has reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to its strategic partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), citing the bank's crucial role in funding transformative projects across key sectors of the economy.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 60th Annual Meeting of the AfDB Board of Governors and the 51st Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund (ADF) held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Dr. Nchemba highlighted the significant impact of AfDB-funded initiatives in infrastructure, energy, water, agriculture, and social development.

He noted that, in recent years, Tanzania has significantly expanded its cooperation with AfDB, with currently, the government implementing 25 strategic development projects--21 led by the government in both Mainland and Zanzibar, and four in the private sector.

He said these projects, valued at a total of 3.54bn US dollars, span infrastructure, energy, transport, water, sanitation, and agriculture.

Dr. Nchemba mentioned some of these projects, including the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the construction of Dodoma city ring roads, and the construction of the Msalato International Airport in the Dodoma region.

He emphasized that the completion of these projects will bring about significant economic transformation in Tanzania.

"Since these projects align with national priorities, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tanzania expects to continue its collaboration with AfDB through ADF-17 strategies and other financial sources to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development for the country and the African continent at large," said Dr. Nchemba.

He added that under the African Development Fund's 17th replenishment cycle (ADF-17), Tanzania will continue to access financial resources through various mechanisms, including credit guarantees, to support major infrastructure projects for the benefit of the Tanzanian people.