Tanzania Registers 73 Facilities for Dialysis Services

Dodoma — A total of 73 facilities across Tanzania have been registered to provide dialysis services, the government announced today.

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly.

These facilities span regional referral hospitals, zonal referral hospitals, specialized hospitals, the National Hospital, and private hospitals.

The statement was made in Parliament in Dodoma by the Minister of Health, Jenista Mhagama, while presenting the Ministry's revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2025/2026 financial year. She said the expanded access to dialysis services has brought significant relief to citizens by bringing the services closer to them, ultimately saving lives and reducing treatment costs for patients in need.

Minister Mhagama further noted that the government, through the Medical Stores Department (MSD), has continued investing in kidney care by adding 137 dialysis machines in 15 public hospitals.

In addition, the government has ensured that equipment for these services is made available at affordable prices to increase accessibility.

In a related development, the Minister said the government has also strengthened kidney transplant services within the country. As of March 2025, a total of 155 patients had undergone kidney transplants a major step toward enhancing specialized healthcare in Tanzania and reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.