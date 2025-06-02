Morocco: Casablanca Stock Exchange Launches First Masi 20 Index Futures

TLDR

The Casablanca Stock Exchange is set to debut its first cash-settled futures contract on the MASI 20 index, following regulatory approval from Morocco's Capital Markets Authority (AMMC) on May 6, 2025. This milestone positions Casablanca alongside Nairobi and Johannesburg as one of the few African exchanges offering on-exchange equity derivatives.

The MASI 20 futures contract allows investors to hedge, speculate, or gain diversified exposure to Morocco's 20 most liquid stocks using a single instrument. Each contract represents MAD 10 per index point, with trading and pricing handled via a centralized order book.

Contracts will expire quarterly in March, June, September, and December, and are settled in cash on the business day following expiry. An initial margin of MAD 1,000 per contract is required, with margin levels subject to market conditions. A central counterparty (CCP) guarantees trades and mitigates counterparty risk.

The launch of MASI 20 index futures is a significant step for Morocco's capital markets. It gives institutional investors and asset managers a tool to hedge equity exposure, manage risk more precisely, and take directional positions on the broader market, functions long limited by the absence of standardized derivatives. This move enhances Morocco's regional financial competitiveness, placing it in a select group of African markets, alongside South Africa and Kenya, offering equity futures. For investors, the contract reduces the need to buy or sell all 20 index constituents individually, lowering costs and increasing tactical flexibility. However, like all futures, the MASI 20 contract introduces risks. Price swings in the index are magnified through leverage, and liquidity may be limited in early expiries. The Casablanca bourse has responded by putting in place a robust infrastructure, margining framework, and CCP-backed settlement process to limit systemic risk.