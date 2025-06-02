Africa: Fincra Secures South Africa Licence to Expand Cross-Border Payments

TLDR

Fincra has secured a Third Party Payments Provider (TPPP) license in South Africa

The licence supports Fincra's broader strategy to build a continent-wide payment network

In South Africa, it enters a competitive market that includes players like Yoco, Ozow, and Peach Payments

Fincra, a fintech infrastructure provider specializing in cross-border payments, has secured a Third Party Payments Provider (TPPP) license in South Africa. The licence enables Fincra to process debit and credit card payments, electronic funds transfers (EFTs), real-time clearing (RTC), and rapid payments, strengthening its local operations and regulatory compliance.

The licence supports Fincra's broader strategy to build a continent-wide payment network. In South Africa, it enters a competitive market that includes players like Yoco, Ozow, and Peach Payments. The company aims to differentiate through its API-driven infrastructure and cross-border reach.

Fincra's payment solutions are tailored for e-commerce platforms, logistics providers, B2B marketplaces, and travel firms. The licence will provide these clients with faster settlements, enhanced reliability, and full regulatory compliance.

Key Takeaways

Fincra's TPPP licence marks a critical regulatory milestone, reinforcing its ability to offer compliant payment services in South Africa, the continent's most advanced financial market. This move not only deepens its operational footprint but also strengthens its value proposition as a cross-border payment enabler. The TPPP authorisation allows Fincra to provide end-to-end payment services, from collections to settlements, through multiple local payment rails. This is essential for businesses seeking to expand in Southern Africa without building proprietary financial infrastructure. Fincra's progress aligns with a broader trend among African fintechs, which are transitioning from point solutions to full-stack infrastructure providers. With operations in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Europe, and the UK, the company is positioning itself as a unified gateway for intra-African and global payments. The South African licence adds credibility to its growth narrative and signals increased confidence from regulators in emerging African fintech leaders.