Kenyan Startups Invited to Apply for $113k Developpp Ventures Grant

2 June 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Innovative Kenyan startups with high-impact business models can now apply for cohort nine of the develoPPP Ventures program
  • The initiative targets post-revenue startups that generate measurable social, environmental, or economic development outcomes
  • Eligible startups must be registered and operational in Kenya, have a proven product with revenue, and demonstrate readiness to scale

Innovative Kenyan startups with high-impact business models can now apply for cohort nine of the develoPPP Ventures program, which offers EUR 100,000 (US$113,000) in non-dilutive funding alongside tailored technical support.

Backed by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented locally by DEG Impulse, VC4A, and Viktoria Ventures, the initiative targets post-revenue startups that generate measurable social, environmental, or economic development outcomes.

Eligible startups must be registered and operational in Kenya, have a proven product with revenue, and demonstrate readiness to scale. A key condition of participation is securing matching funds from third-party investors. Applications for the current cohort are open until June 30.

Key Takeaways

The develoPPP Ventures programme offers more than just a financial boost--it's a catalytic instrument for startups tackling pressing regional challenges in health, climate, agriculture, education, and financial inclusion. By requiring matching funds, the programme encourages founders to unlock additional investor capital, improving their financial resilience and accelerating their scaling trajectory. The blended finance structure also reduces investor risk while promoting accountability. With past cohorts supporting startups across Africa, this programme strengthens Kenya's position as a hub for impact entrepreneurship, linking early-stage ventures to international development finance and technical resources.

