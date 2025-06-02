South Africa: Regenize Secures Investment to Scale Recycling Hubs in South Africa

2 June 2025
TLDR

  • South African recycling startup Regenize has secured an undisclosed investment from E Squared Investments, marking the firm's first venture philanthropy transaction
  • The deal combines philanthropic goals with venture capital methods to support scalable, impact-driven enterprises
  • The startup integrates informal waste collectors into its operations, creating formal jobs while promoting zero-waste practices

South African recycling startup Regenize has secured an undisclosed investment from E Squared Investments, marking the firm's first venture philanthropy transaction. The deal combines philanthropic goals with venture capital methods to support scalable, impact-driven enterprises.

Regenize operates decentralised recycling hubs and provides free recycling services to over 26,000 households. The startup integrates informal waste collectors into its operations, creating formal jobs while promoting zero-waste practices. To date, it has generated over 180 jobs and aims to expand its national footprint with this new funding.

E Squared Investment Manager Thato Ntseare described the initiative as a catalytic capital deployment, using patient, high-engagement financing to enable social ventures to take risks, attract follow-on investment, and scale sustainably.

Key Takeaways

The Regenize investment marks a significant milestone in Africa's impact investing landscape, as venture philanthropy gains traction. This model bridges the gap between grant funding and equity investment by providing risk-tolerant, strategic capital to social enterprises addressing structural challenges. For Regenize, which blends environmental sustainability with job creation, the partnership offers more than scale--it provides validation for its inclusive model, which formally integrates informal waste workers into the recycling economy. As African cities face mounting waste and unemployment challenges, scalable models like Regenize's decentralised recycling hubs offer a blueprint for circular economy solutions. The transaction could also encourage more investors to adopt blended finance approaches, de-risking early-stage impact ventures and crowding in private capital to support inclusive green growth.

